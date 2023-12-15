River Sharks Throw the Klinck at Wolves, 8-5

December 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







After smashing an 8-game losing streak last Friday night against Watertown, the River Sharks came out hungry for another victory as they sought their first road win in franchise history on Friday night in Watertown.

The first period seemed a continuation of last weeks dominant victory after Sten Klinck took a Darius Davidson pass and buried it behind Eloi Bouchard 9:10 into the first period to give Elmira the 1-0 lead. 84 seconds later Houston Wilson got a chance of his own burying his 4th in 2 games to propel the Sharks to a 2-0 lead.The dam was open at this point as Cody Rodgers sniped a shot from the point 28 seconds later to give Elmira a commanding 3-0 lead which drove Bouchard from the night in favor of Owen Liskiewicz and the lead would hold up after one period of play.

Klinck was not done for the night by a long shot as 5:17 into period two he was able to snipe the first past Liskiewicz on the power play at 5:17 to give Elmira a 4-0 lead. 2:39 later Klinck buried his first professional hat trick and gave the River Sharks a 5-0 lead before the halfway point of the game. 1:26 later however Watertown's Tate Leeson finally broke Brandon Collett's shutout bid. The Wolves continued their relntless attack as the second period ticked down and Aleksandr Gamzatov scored one and Leeson scored two more including one on a power play to narrow the game to 5-4 heading into the final frame. At the end of the second in a crazy play Leeson took out Collett bringing in Sammy Bernard to finish out the game.

Though Watertown had the momentum Klinck reared his head again on a breakaway for his 4th of the game at 8:14 of the third. Lord added another one on the power play with the extra attacker to close the gap againat 6-5. Klinck scored his fifth goal of the night on the powerplay at 18:14 to make it 7-5 before Blake Peavey scored his first as a River Shark at 19:07 into an empty net to finish off the game.

Collett stopped 32 of 36 over 2 periods while Bernard stopped 18 of 19 to get the win.

The River Sharks are back at home tomorrow night against the Danbury Hat Tricks at 6:07pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK to get your tickets! #FearTheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.