Zydeco Edge out Sea Wolves 7-6

BATON ROUGE, LA - When it comes to rivalries in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, one thing is pretty clear. The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Mississippi Sea Wolves don't like each other.

With playoff aspirations insight and a chance to close the gap in the continental division, the Zydeco made sure not to let the opportunity pass them. In a tough and gritty Thursday night hockey game, the Zydeco escaped with all three points in a 7-6 win.

Opening the first period, the Zydeco surrendered a goal just 26 seconds to Yanni Liarakos. Despite the bad start, the offense would find its rhythm, netting three straight goals to close the period with a 3-1 lead.

In a game that saw two ejections, fights and a gritty style of hockey, tempers began to flare to start the second period. Matthew Bazarin and Lucas Helland would be ejected from the game after their scrap during the period. Both teams would use the momentum and net three goals each, making it a 6-4 lead after two periods of hockey.

Leading by two and a chance to pick up more points in the division, the Zydeco did just that. Despite the strong push from the Sea Wolves who netted two goals in the third, Baton Rouge was able to hold on and win the game 7-6.

With the win, the Zydeco jumped the Bobcats for fifth place in the continental division, making for a much tougher game tomorrow when they host the Bobcats in their final home game of the calendar year.

Tomorrow night's game between the Zydeco and Bobcats kicks off at 7:30 pm at the Raising Canes River Center

