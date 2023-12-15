River Dragons Add Popoff, Balkwill to IR

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced they have signed defenseman Jordan Popoff to a contract and placed Nathan Balkwill on the Injured Reserve list.

Popoff, 25, turned pro this season after a four-year career with the University of Jamestown (ND) where he appeared in a total of 120 games with 7-22-29 and 94 minutes in penalties. The 6-2, 207-pound Calgary, Alberta native has also played four games each this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL).

Balkwill heads to the injured reserve list retroactive to last weekend, freeing up the roster spot for Popoff.

The River Dragons head to Mississippi to battle the Sea Wolves tonight at 8:05 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starting at 7:30 pm on 106.9 Really Rocks and the Columbus River Dragons YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@ColumbusRiverDragons.

