Binghamton Grabs 6th Straight Over Danbury
December 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the sixth-straight time this season, 4-2 on Friday night. Dakota Bohn, Don Olivieri and Connor Smith all had multi-point nights.
Binghamton started the scoring in the first period, as Dakota Bohn scored his first of the night, second of the season. Jesse Anderson won a faceoff cleanly to the defenseman, and with open-ice, Bohn was able to sling one past the goaltender. That would be the only goal on the frame, as the Black Bears skated away with a 1-0 lead.
The middle period lulled for most of the game-time until five minutes remained. A slew of penalties in the final stretch of the period resulted in a Black Bears power play. Eventually the teams found themselves in a 4-on-3 situation, and as Thomas Wray returned from the penalty box, he was able to fire a one-timer pushing the Black Bears lead to 2-0 with 13 seconds left in the middle period.
Danbury was able to get on the board first in the third period, as a low roller sneaked past Connor McAnanama, giving Danbury hope. It was extinguished the next shift, as Don Olivieri snuck through the neutral zone, and was gifted a breakaway that he would take advantage of. Binghamton reclaimed the two-goal lead. Bohn added his second of the night, making it 4-1, but Danbury scored a power play goal with under a minute left...
Binghamton wins 4-2, picks up three points in regulation time, as Connor Smith extends his point streak to 10.
