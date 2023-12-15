Binghamton Grabs 6th Straight Over Danbury

December 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the sixth-straight time this season, 4-2 on Friday night. Dakota Bohn, Don Olivieri and Connor Smith all had multi-point nights.

Binghamton started the scoring in the first period, as Dakota Bohn scored his first of the night, second of the season. Jesse Anderson won a faceoff cleanly to the defenseman, and with open-ice, Bohn was able to sling one past the goaltender. That would be the only goal on the frame, as the Black Bears skated away with a 1-0 lead.

The middle period lulled for most of the game-time until five minutes remained. A slew of penalties in the final stretch of the period resulted in a Black Bears power play. Eventually the teams found themselves in a 4-on-3 situation, and as Thomas Wray returned from the penalty box, he was able to fire a one-timer pushing the Black Bears lead to 2-0 with 13 seconds left in the middle period.

Danbury was able to get on the board first in the third period, as a low roller sneaked past Connor McAnanama, giving Danbury hope. It was extinguished the next shift, as Don Olivieri snuck through the neutral zone, and was gifted a breakaway that he would take advantage of. Binghamton reclaimed the two-goal lead. Bohn added his second of the night, making it 4-1, but Danbury scored a power play goal with under a minute left...

Binghamton wins 4-2, picks up three points in regulation time, as Connor Smith extends his point streak to 10.

2023-24 Prorated Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.