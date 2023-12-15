Blue Ridge Adds Joel Frazee to Forward Group

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the signing of centerman Joel Frazee to a player agreement. The 25 year old Monroe, MI native will wear jersey #17, and is expected to make his Bobcats debut tonight. The rookie forward spent the first four games of the season with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Buffalo State product adds scoring productivity, tenacity and speed to an already deep group of forwards. Frazee spent five years at the NCAA Division III collegiate level, three years at the University of Wisconsin River Falls and his final two years at Buffalo State. In 94 games of NCAA DII hockey, Frazee racked up 30 points (23 goals, 7 assists).

Frazee also spent a year at the top-tier junior level, notching 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the NAHL.

