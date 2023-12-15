Carolina Scores Three Unanswered, Defeat Motor City, 3-2

Fraser, MI - After going down 2-0 in the second period, the Carolina Thunderbirds rattled off three unanswered goals, including the game winner from Jacob Schnapp with just 58.2 seconds remaining, to take down the Motor City Rockers, 3-2, Friday night at Big Boy Arena.

In the first period, neither side could figure out the netminders as the game went to the 2nd period scoreless. Just 1:48 into the middle frame, Motor City (9-5-3) took the advantage after Scott Coash beat Mario Cavaliere on a rebound making it 1-0. A few minutes later at the 5:45 mark, TJ Sneath beat Cavaliere on a one-timer doubling the Rockers lead, 2-0.

Trailing by two goals, Carolina (13-3-0) searched for a response. Just coming off the power play, Jacob Schnapp battled in front of the net and slotted home a rebound cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. Just over two minutes later, the 'Czech Line' found the equalizer. Petr Panacek delivered a centering pass to Jan Salak who beat Trevor Babin tying the game at two heading to the 3rd period.

The Thunderbirds had opportunities early in the 3rd period, but Babin continued to make big saves. With 3:11 remaining in regulation, Roman Kraemer took a goalie interference penalty sending the Rockers to the power play. The Thunderbirds held off the league leading Motor City power play and just after Kraemer came out of the penalty box, Schnapp found himself on a breakaway and beat Babin high glove side with just 58 seconds remaining giving the Thunderbirds their first lead, 3-2.

Carolina held off the Rockers across the next 58 seconds even with the extra attacker on, and the Thunderbirds rallied with three unanswered goals to secure all three points against Motor City, 3-2.

Schnapp picked up 1st star honors on the evening with the two goals and the game winner while Carolina has now won nine of its last ten.

After the victory, Carolina remains on the road on Saturday evening against the Port Huron Prowlers. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from McMorran Arena.

