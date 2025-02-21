Wolverines Outshoot, Fall to Steel
February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Despite outshooting the Steel 35 to 32, the Wolverines were unable to climb back after an early two-point deficit.
Aaron VanWei secured his second goal for the Wolverines in just three games, while Anchorage local Landon Greenough tallied his fifth goal of the season in the third period.
Chippewa put a single goal up in the first, three in the second, and landed their last goal in the third on an empty net.
The two teams finish the series tomorrow with a 4:00pm AKST puck drop in Chippewa Falls, stream exclusively though NAHLtv.com.
