Skater Spotlight: Pierre Larocque

February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks will host the New Jersey Titans for their first set of home games in February, starting tonight. Besides these two games having importance in our playoff push, Friday night has an individual milestone for defenseman Pierre Larocque, as he will skate in his 100th career NAHL game. Oddly enough, he is playing his 100th game against the same team he made his Hat Tricks debut against on September 8, 2023.

Despite said game being a 7-6 overtime loss, Pierre would get his first career point, being credited with the secondary assist on forward Joey Mallozi's goal. We sat down with Pierre ahead of tonight's contest to talk about his first time at the Top Prospects Tournament earlier this week, how it feels to know all 100 games were played with the black and orange, and how he feels about the night in general. Take a listen to the interview below and be sure to tune in tonight at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.