Jackalopes Defeat Ice Wolves, 5-2

February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Chevron will donate $5,000 to Permian Basin Honor Flight and $2,500 to Tunnel to Towers Friday, Feb. 21 as the Odessa Jackalopes defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-2. Odessa would score the games first goal courtesy of Marcus Fechko and would take that lead into the first intermission. The Ice Wolves would come out firing in the second period getting goals from Toivo Laaksonen and Liam Waugh to give the Ice Wolves the lead. Chris Graves would find a powerplay goal with just under three minutes remaining in the period for a 3-2 lead after two. Chris Graves would add his second goal of the game just over three minutes into the third period doubling the lead. The Jackalopes would take advantage of a major powerplay and deposit two into the back of the net which would be enough to defeat the Ice Wolves 5-2.

The teams will meet again Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6:30pm MT. The Ice Wolves will also be hosting their pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8am to 10:30am. There will be pancakes and bacon, a free public skate, and an appearance by the NAHL Ice Wolves Band.

