Hat Tricks Start Homestand with Loss to New Jersey

February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - Danbury takes another tough loss to the Titans, putting themselves in a three-game skid. David Utkin and Isaac Mitchell would be the lone scorers of the contest. The Hat Tricks remain four points out of a playoff spot.

The scoring would start late in the opening frame, as Titans forward Nikita Meshcheryakov would grab the lone goal of the period. The Hat Tricks would get on the scoreboard in the second frame, thanks to the efforts of David Utkin and Isaac Mitchell. New Jersey would put up three goals, which included a successful penalty shot attempt from Owen Leahy. Titans forward Ryan Novo would grab one more goal to take the 5-2 win for the Titans.

The Hat Tricks finish their season series against the Titans tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

