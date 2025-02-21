An Intense Battle Ends in 3-1 Loss for Tomahawks

February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Johnstown Tomahawks battle hard but fall to the Maine Nordiques by a final score of, 3-1 on Friday Night.

As the 2025 Robertson Cup Playoffs draw closer, two of the NAHL East's hottest teams, the Johnstown Tomahawks and Maine Nordiques, faced off in what promised to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams entered the matchup with eight points in their last 10 games, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest.

From the opening puck drop, the Tomahawks came out with intensity, generating offensive pressure and looking for an early breakthrough. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to solve Maine's goaltender in the first 20 minutes. On the other end, the Nordiques made the most of their opportunities, striking twice to take a 2-0 lead into the second period, putting the Tomahawks in an early hole.

The intensity ramped up in the second period as physicality and emotions boiled over, resulting in a total of 16 penalties handed out between the two teams. Both sides battled fiercely, neither willing to back down as the game's physical edge became more apparent.

Amid the chaos, the Tomahawks finally broke through Maine's defense when Jack Genovese found the back of the net, giving Johnstown their first goal of the night. Assisted by Sam Blanton and Kirby Perler, the goal provided a much-needed spark and cut the deficit to just one. However, the game's fiery nature didn't cool down, as scrums and post-whistle confrontations continued to break out.

Despite their push to even the score, the Tomahawks couldn't find another tally before the horn sounded, and they headed to the locker room trailing 2-1 to the Maine Nordiques. With tensions running high and momentum shifting, the stage was set for a dramatic final period.

The final 20 minutes were a relentless battle, with both teams leaving it all on the ice. The Tomahawks generated quality scoring chances, pressing hard for the equalizer, but both goaltenders-Johnstown's Nick Avakyan and Maine's netminder-delivered outstanding performances, turning away every opportunity that came their way.

As the clock wound down, the Tomahawks remained within striking distance, trailing by just one. In a last-ditch effort to force overtime, they pulled Avakyan for the extra attacker, hoping to capitalize on the man advantage. Despite their relentless pressure, they were unable to crack Maine's defense. With time slipping away, the Nordiques sealed the game with an empty-net goal, securing a 3-1 victory. Though the Tomahawks fought until the final buzzer, they came up just short in a hard-fought contest.

The Johnstown Tomahawks will face the Nordiques for game two tomorrow night at seven o'clock. Catch all the action live on NAHLTV.COM. Stay up to date with your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on our social media channels. Fans can purchase tickets to an upcoming Tomahawks game 24/7 on our website www.johnstowntomahawks.com.

