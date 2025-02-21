New Mexico State Treasure Johnny James Signed Jersey Now Available

February 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







New Mexico state treasure, social media influencer, All Sick clothing brand founder, content producer and musician Johnny James is renowned for his engaging presence and highlights of the unique culture and quirky lifestyle of New Mexico. A fully embroidered, signed JOHNNY JAMES jersey is now up for auction on Dash Auctions here along with fully embroidered game-worn Tunnel to Towers Foundation themed jerseys with all proceeds going to the charity. James is slated for short remarks, a ceremonial faceoff ahead of the Saturday, February 22 game at Outpost Ice Arenas and a between periods interview on the NAHL TV streaming broadcast.

-This weekend's North American Hockey League South Division showdown between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Odessa Jackalopes at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque on Friday & Saturday, February 21-22, 2025 has the team and organization focused on helping raise attention and funds for Tunnel to Towers Foundation with special, fully embroidered themed jerseys in support of the charity. Both games begin at 6:30pm MT.

-The auction is taking place now on the Dash Auctions app now through Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm MT. Starting auction price for each game worn player jersey will be $250 with a buy now option at $2,000. To bid on an item you must create a Dash Auctions account by visiting https://web.dashapp.io/register, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help Tunnel to Towers and get a very unique, fully embroidered hockey jersey to show your commitment to a great cause. All jerseys for the New Mexico Wolves and NAHL are created by K1 Sportswear in Cloquet, MN.

-Additional celebrity signed jerseys will be announced in the coming days.

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good" by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as ensuring that America Never Forgets September 11, 2001. A major commitment of Tunnel to Towers is to eradicate veteran homelessness, which has special and personal meaning to New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach Kevin Hartzell.

