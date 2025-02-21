Bugs Outlast Grit in Shootout to Grab Series Opener

The Shreveport Mudbugs (30-16-3) outlasted the Colorado Grit, 3-2 in the shootout to grab the series open at Greeley Ice Haus Friday night.

After the Grit grabbed the game's first goal in the opening period, the Bugs responded in the second w/ another big goal from their Captain Brent Litchard who shot in his 17th of the season assisted by Carter Mckay to even the score, 1-1 at 4:38.

Colorado would score later in the middle frame to go back ahead 2-1 after two periods of play.

SHV came right back w/ a huge goal from Andrew Seminara netting just his second of the campaign to tie the game up, 2-2 at 5:13 of the third.

The game would stay tied 2-2 going into a shootout where Brent Litchard and Lucas Deeb both scored and Nikola Goich stopped two of the Grit attempts to have the Bugs come away w/ a 3-2 victory.

Goich made 37 saves to earn the win in net.

The Bugs and Grit will conclude their two-game series tomorrow evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. from the Greeley Ice Haus.

