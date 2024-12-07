Wolverines Manage A Four Point Weekend Against Windigo

December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines have proved their dominance, taking both games in regulation against the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Windigo have not been swept on home ice since September of last season, making this win that much more significant.

What looked to be a game that favored the Windigo, the Wolverines began their comeback from a 2-0 deficit midway through the second frame.

Anchorage local Jason Bourdukofsky gave the Wolverines their first goal, with Wisconsin having possession in front of their net, Bourdukofsky poke checked it straight past the netminder.

Cole Christian grabbed the equalizer a minute later, followed by Taisetsu Ushio snagging a one-timer and putting the Wolverines up by one.

Wisconsin brought the game back to a leveled 3-3 score early in the final frame.

Christian bagged his second of the contest, securing the game winning goal for the Wolverines.

Rookie Sam Evert capped off the night for Anchorage, finalizing the score at 5-3 with an empty net goal with over a minute and a half on the game clock.

The Wolverines now head to Janesville, Wisconsin, as they prepare for a two-game series against the Janesville Jets.

