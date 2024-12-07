Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo
December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines will attempt to sweep the Wisconsin Windigo tonight as the two-game series completes in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
Last night, the Wolverines proved their dominance in the division, beating the first place team 4-1 during their first of eight consecutive out-of-state games.
We can expect the Windigo wanting to redeem themselves on home ice, making tonight's game one you don't want to miss. Tune into NAHLtv.com at 4:00pm AKST as the top two teams see each other for the last time this year.
