Captain's Hat Trick Leads Bugs To Series Splitting Victory Over Rhinos

December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (14-10) got a big night from Captain as his first career NAHL Hat Trick led his squad to a narrow 3-2 victory over the El Paso Rhinos earning the series split at El Paso County Events Center Saturday night.

After ELP scored the game's first goal just 1:32 into the game, SHV responded at 7:01 as Captain Brent Litchard would begin his big night w/ a blast for his sixth tally of the year to even the score, 1-1. Aiden Puley picked up the only assist on the Bugs first goal of the contest.

After the Rhinos tallied their second goal of the game at 9:43 of the second, the visiting squad had another answer and it was the Captain again from the LW circle rifling home his second goal of the game tying the game up, 2-2 at 11:08. Cole Hutchinson and Lucas Deeb set up Litchard's second goal of the night on the PP and earned the helpers on it.

The gigantic night for Litchard would continue just 18 seconds into the third when he scored his third goal of the night to earn the hat trick and give SHV their first lead of the night, 3-2. Carter Mckay picked up the only assist on his Captain's third score of the game. The Bugs would hold off any surge from the Rhinos to earn the series split.

Nikola Goich made 21 stops to pick up the win in net.

The Bugs will return home to welcome in their arch-rival the Lone Star Brahmas for a two-game series next weekend. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

