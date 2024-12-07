Maryland Takes Command In 7-4 Win Over Northeast

December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a nail-biting night one of a two-game set against the Northeast Generals that saw Maryland defeat Northeast 4-3 in a shootout, the Maryland Black Bears aimed for the series sweep to stay near the top of the NAHL's East Division. The Black Bears did just that, and in statement-making fashion, scoring seven times for a 7-4 win over the Generals on Saturday night.

Northeast struck first in the first period with a knuckling snapshot from forward Grady Logue from the far circle snuck under the blocker of Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes to make it 1-0. The Black Bears responded later in the first period on a failed clearing attempt by the Generals. Maryland forward Jaden Duprey found the puck in the near corner and passed it into the slot as Northeast was caught trying to leave the zone, leaving forward Trey Hinton in the slot all alone. Hinton picked the top right corner on Generals' goaltender Ryan Nolan to tie the game 1-1. Northeast retook the lead with a power play goal from defenseman Vinny Ipri, who snapped the puck from the slot to the far side for a 2-1 lead. Maryland was able to tie the game before the first period ended with a five-on-three power play goal from Hinton, who had his pass deflected off of a Generals' defenseman and in to tie the game 2-2.

The second minor penalty on the five-on-three carried over into the second period and the Black Bears cashed in again, this time with forward David Van Iterson burying a rebound for his first goal for the Maryland Black Bears, giving his team a 3-2 lead. Later in the period Maryland defenseman Dylan Gordon got the puck along the far boards and let a wrist shot go to the top left corner to increase the lead to 4-2. The Black Bears got their third power play goal of the game on a one-time slap shot from defenseman Victor Mannebratt from the high slot to make the score 5-2.

Trey Hinton completed his hat trick on the power play in the third period, snapping a shot from the slot to the top right corner for a 6-2 lead. This spelled the end of the night for Northeast goaltender Ryan Nolan, who was replaced by Nathan McFall. The Generals battled back with two goals from forwards Rich Rucireto and Kai Dunits to cut the deficit to 6-4, but Maryland forward Kareem El-Bashir went coast to coast and deked McFall on the forehand to increase the Black Bears' lead to 7-4, a score that would hold up to be the final. Denes made 34 saves in his fifth win of the season.

Maryland takes the ice at home for one final weekend in the 2024 calendar year on Friday, December 13th, and Saturday, December 14th, against the New Jersey Titans. Friday night's game will be Maryland's annual teddy bear toss night, and fans are encouraged to bring lightly used or new stuffed toys to throw on the ice for the Black Bears' first goal of the game. Both games have a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

