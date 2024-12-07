Hat Tricks Take Down the Mountain Kings in Dominant 6-2 Victory

December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Hooksett, NH - Danbury took down New Hampshire with a commanding performance to come up with a 6-2 win. Hat Trick forward Andrew Gibbons put up four goals along with his linemate Kai Elkie who put up four points on the night. Tyler Spokane also made 17 saves on 19 shots faced to put up a .897 save percentage.

The opening frame was a big statement for the Hat Tricks, as the scoring was opened by Andrew Gibbons during Danbury's first power play of the night. 6:45 later, Gibbons would strike again while it was even strength to extend Danbury's lead to two. Only 1:07 later, Hat Tricks defenseman Gavin O'Hara would grab his first penalty as a Hat Trick, yet the penalty kill unit got clear after clear to get back to full strength. New Hampshire's only goal would come just three seconds after their power play expired, to put them within one. 1:12 later, Mountain Kings forward Cole Roenick would be called for slashing, giving Danbury their second power play of the period. It only took Hat Tricks forward Kai Elkie 1:20 to find the twine and give Danbury a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

The Hat Tricks would find themselves in the penalty box three times in the second frame. However, that did not slow them down, as Mountain Kings forward Charlie Vincent would be assessed two minutes for slashing to setup Danbury's third power play of the night. Andrew Gibbons wasted no time, scoring his first Hat Trick as a member of the Hat Tricks only 29 seconds into the power play to give Danbury the 4-1 lead. An altercation in the closing seconds of frame lead to a 4-on-4 that would mainly take place in the third period.

Danbury continued to dominate in the final frame, Hat Tricks forward and leading scorer Niko Tournas would notch his 14th goal of the year to take a 5-1 lead. New Hampshire would go on to challenge the call of a good goal, yet they would pay the price being assessed a bench minor penalty for delay of game. The Mountain Kings were able to kill off that penalty, yet they would convert on their final power play opportunity of the contest to make it 5-2. To finish the contest, Andrew Gibbons grabbed an empty-net goal to put himself at a four goal night, leading to the 6-2 final.

Teh Hat Tricks are back in action on Saturday to close out the weekend series in New Hampshire. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. and you can stream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

