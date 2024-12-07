Wings Take Night One in Iowa with Moxham OT Goal

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Mason City, Iowa to take on the North Iowa Bulls for the first time this season. After the Bulls struck first, the Wings came back strong, but the Bulls were able to come back as well. Cade Moxham was able to push the game into overtime after a short-handed goal, and it was his goal in overtime to win the game!

The majority of the first period was a back and forth match between the Wings and the Bulls, but it was mainly the Wings dominating and taking the shots on goal. However, the Wings would take a penalty and it would be North Iowa's Mchael Malatino that would strike first. Before the period would end, Gustas Zemaitis for the Wings would score, getting assists from Matthew Martin-Gaudreault and Cole Saterdalen. The score would be tied 1-1 heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Wings would come out strong being the ones to score first just 39 seconds in. Grand Winkler would get on the board getting assists from Luke Backel and Cade Moxham. Just over a minute later, and on the Power Play, Ishan Mittoo would extend the lead getting assists from Elvis Laskovs and Gustas Zemaitis. To end the period, Kash Crawford for the Bulls would score, leaving the score at 3-2 in favor of the Wings.

The third period would again start with a back and forth match, but it would be North Iowa's Vince Kalscheur that would strike at the 6:29 mark. Then, North Iowa's Denis Hodas would strike, giving them the lead. At this point, the Wings would take a five minute penalty, and would have to go on the kill for the remainder of the game. But, Cade Moxham would find a breakaway, and score short-handed to tie the game with assists coming from Luke Backel and Nick Comfort. With fifteen seconds left in the period, the Wings would take another two minute tripping penalty, so the overtime period would start 5 on 3.

The overtime period would start, and the Wings would be able to kill off the penalty time. Then, with only 11.5 seconds left in the period Cade Moxham would win it for the Wings with an assist from Luke Backel.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 23 of 27.

Wings players with multi-point nights include: Luke Backel (3 assists), Gustas Zemaitis (1 goal, 1 assist), and Cade Moxham (2 goals, 1 assist).

The Wings are back in Mason City for night two against the North Iowa Bulls Saturday night! Watch on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock!

