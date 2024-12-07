Deeb Scores Two Goals, But Rhinos Swarm Bugs in Series Opener

The Shreveport Mudbugs (13-10) couldn't within a run from the El Paso Rhinos, and stumbled 6-4 in the series opener at El Paso County Events Center Friday night.

SHV got on the board when Ryan Baert poked home his first goal of the year to give the Bugs a 1-0 lead. Newcomer Dante Hunziker earned the only assist on the play at 2:10 of the opening period. After that, it was all Rhinos for awhile as they tallied four straight goals w/ a pair in the 1st period and a pair in the first three minutes of the second to go up 4-1.

The Port City boys fought back though w/ a heady goal from Lucas Deeb to make it 4-2 at 5:45 of the second. The Bugs got within a goal on the shorthanded variety as Cole Hutchinson hammered home his second goal in as many games at 14:25.

That would the closest the Bugs would get as ELP would score early in the third and add an empty netter to pull away for a 6-3 edge with just two minutes left in the game. Deeb would score his second goal of the game at 18:51, but his team would fall short, 6-4 in the end.

The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from El Paso County Events Center.

