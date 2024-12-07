Hat Tricks Topple Mountain Kings in 10-5 Win

December 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Hooksett, NH - The Hat Tricks are heading home with four points after sweeping the New Hampshire Mountain Kings via a score of 10-5. defenseman Chance Uzzell and forward Alexis Billequey who had himself a six-point night. Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane managed to stop 25 of the 29 shots he faced through 60 minutes of play.

Danbury would once again break open the scoring following an absolute clap bomb from defenseman Chance Uzzell. However, New Hampshire would make quick work of getting themselves on the board, as forward Cole Roenick evened the score 1:18 later. 1:15 later, the Hat Tricks would be placed into a 5-on-3 penalty kill, which resulted in New Hampshire forward Jack MacDonald netting what would be the Mountain Kings' only power-play goal of the night. Following the Mountain Kings getting the lead, the Hat Tricks were able to convert on their second power-play of the contest. Forward Andrew Gibbons would be responsible to tying the game back up at two apiece. 1:15 later, Hat Tricks defenseman Ryan Lukko would give Danbury the 3-2 lead heading into the second period.

It would be a split second frame for both squads. However, Danbury would take advantage of the first half of the period, as Chance Uzzell would get his second goal of the night just 1:42 in. Andrew Gibbons would take advantage of their second power-play opportunity to grab a 5-2 lead. New Hampshire would net two goals to put themselves back within one of the Hat Tricks, as Danbury would head into the third period up 5-4.

The final frame would be a huge one for Danbury, scoring five straight goals. The frenzy began with Hat Tricks defenseman Chance Uzzell completing a hat trick for the 6-4 lead. The next 4:50 would see Niko Tournas, Ben Dempster, Alexis Billequey, and Luke Golisano all finding the back of the net respectively. In the midst of it all, Ty Izadi dropped the gloves with Mountain Kings defenseman Michael Solominsky, however the fight would not last long as Solominsky would land a big blow that took Izadi down.

The Hat Tricks are heading to Johnstown, Pennsylvania next weekend to take on the Johnstown Tomahawks for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Follow the Hat Tricks on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

