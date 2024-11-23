Wolverines Fall in Regulation to Ice Dogs

The Wolverines missed home ice tonight, losing their first game in five against the Ice Dogs.

The team came into the game sitting in first in the division, but after a 4-0 shutout, the Wolverines now trail to the Wisconsin Windigo by two points.

The Ice Dogs outshot the Wolverines 34 to 17, according to the NAHL; which reflected on the scoresheet as they secured one goal in the first, two in the second and one if the final frame.

In recent history against the Ice Dogs, the Wolverines fell night one and came back in game two for redemption; the team will attempt to repeat history tomorrow with their second and last 7:30pm puck drop of the series.

