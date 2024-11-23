Ice Wolves' Streak Continues With Win

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves







The New Mexico Ice Wolves extend their winning streak to seven games after a battle with the Oklahoma Warriors. Ben Polomsky would get the scoring started with just 37 seconds left in the opening period. Jackson Fuller and Billy Stuski put on a show and kept everything out of the net in the second period. The goalies again played strong in the third period not allowing a goal, the only goal was scored in the empty net by Ben Polomsky earning the Ice Wolves the hard fought 2-0 win. Jackson Fuller earned the Ice Wolves' first shutout of the season stopping all 23 shots on goal he faced. The Ice Wolves penalty kill was 3/3 as well tonight.

The Ice Wolves and Warriors face off next weekend Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 during NATV free weekend by selecting away audio.

