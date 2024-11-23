Weekend Sweep in Danbury

November 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

DANBURY, CT- After a tough weekend, the Black Bears had a big mentality going into their weekend with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. Thanks to big period offensive bursts, the Black Bears take the road series with a pair of 4-1 victories.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22nd, 2024: BLACK BEARS (4) at Danbury (1): The pleasantries were exchanged early between these two squads, as a couple players were re-introducing themselves in the warm-ups and needed intervention before opening puck drop. Maryland got the first power play of the night, but were unable to get much going. Benji Motew was solid to start, as Danbury created turnovers in the neutral zone, which created offensive chances- though Motew was equal to the task. The Black Bears got on the board first, as Tanner Duncan got a great stretch pass from Liam Doherty, giving Duncan his third of the season and putting the Black Bears up 1-0. Even with some fireworks towards the end of the period, the Black Bears went into the locker room up 1-0.

With a carry-over power play thanks to a major penalty on Danbury, Trey Hinton netted his third of the year following up on the initial attempts from Luke Janus and Josh Frenette, leaving Hinton with an open net and the 2-0 Maryland lead. The Black Bears would control the majority of the offensive chances, even on the penalty kill- the Black Bears created their opportunities. Just around the middle of the frame, Isac Nielsen made it 3-0 after a great pass across from Luke Rubin for Nielsen to connect on his 10th of the year. Only 29 seconds later, Janus made it 4-0 coming down the left side and firing home his third of the season. Danbury would get one back late in the frame, as Joey Mallozzi put home his second of the year on the power play to make it 4-1.

The third period brought about a set-up for Saturday's game, as both side traded chances and traded scrums throughout the period. Even with the chances at both sides, neither team could find the back of the net and the Black Bears take home two points on Friday night with a 4-1 win.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23rd, 2024: BLACK BEARS (4) at Danbury (1): The choppiness that ended the Friday game didn't carry over much on Saturday, but both teams still tried to feel each other out. Maryland did start to turn the play with plenty of offensive chances due to two power plays. The Black Bears finally cashed in when Luke Janus used the classic wraparound play to tuck in his fourth of the season to make it 1-0. Maryland continued the pressure and Janus got his second with under three minutes left on a rebound in front to make it 2-0. Only 33 seconds later, Tommy Holtby netted his first of the season, cutting down the slot and putting home a Tanner Duncan pass to make it 3-0 before the intermission.

Maryland got started early in the second with Holtby getting his second of the year to extend the lead to 4-0. Danbury started to gain momentum and create offense for themselves as the period went on, but the defense and Benji Motew were able to hold Danbury at bay for the most part. It wasn't until the four minute mark when Niko Tournas made it 4-1. But Maryland was able to hold off the momentum and keep it a 4-1 game after 40 minutes.

In the third, it was all about the penalty kill, who had to kill off three penalties, including a five minute major due to a check from behind, but they came up big to keep the 4-1 lead in tact and secure the sweep and a big four points on the weekend

The Black Bears are back home next weekend, as they take on the Johnstown Tomahawks for Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are available at Tickets.MarylandBlackBears.com or the action could be caught on NAHL TV.

