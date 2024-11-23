Bynum's Two-Goal Performance Pushes Bruins Past Shamrocks

November 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

AUSTIN, MINN. - It didn't take any luck for the Austin Bruins (13-5-1-1) to earn the victory over the Watertown Shamrocks (3-14-2-1) Friday night. Another multi-goal first period set the tone for the Black and Gold on their way to a 4-1 victory, their tenth straight game earning a point.

An early Watertown tripping penalty set the stage for a Bruins power play. Ashton Bynum set up at the blue line, firing a wrist shot down the slot and past the Watertown netminder for an early 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, Luc Malkhassian snuck in his seventh goal of the year off a pass from Alex Laurenza, extending each of their point streaks to ten straight games. The two first period goals mark three straight games of two or more first period goals for the Austin Bruins. The Black and Gold have now scored nine first period goals in their current home stretch.

The penalty box remained fairly empty Friday night, with just a combined four penalties across the first two frames. Watertown's William Shephard was called for a two-minute roughing penalty 8:03 into period number two and it looked like the Bruins would add on another power play goal. Instead, Laurenza waited until just one second after Shephard was on the ice to bury his team leading 16th goal of the season.

Bynum would come back and score his fourth goal of the year, second of the game, to give the Bruins a four goal lead at 14:55 into the second. The two goal performance for Bynum marked the first time that the third year Bruin posted a multi-goal performance. Bynum has now scored three goals in the last two games.

A defensive zone turnover in the final minute of the third period led to a last second goal for former Austin Bruin Cam Markham with just 26 seconds remaining in the second to put the only goal on the board for Watertown.

Austin's win keeps the Bruins with a one point lead in second place in the Central Division.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night against Watertown for Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans can bring new or slightly used stuffed animals to throw on the ice when the Bruins score their first goal. All stuffed animals that are collected will be donated to the Salvation Army in Austin.

