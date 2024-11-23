Wranglers' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Rhinos Win 3-2

Amarillo, TX - The El Paso Rhinos defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-2 at the Budweiser Bull Pen on Friday night. El Paso leapt out to a 3-0 lead and survived a late rally from the Wranglers to win.

The Wranglers and Rhinos met for the first time this season on Friday night in downtown Amarillo. Michael Manzi got the start in net for the Rhinos, while Charlie Zolin started between the pipes for the Wranglers.

While the first period featured only one goal, there was no shortage of action or physicality in the opening frame. 7:10 into the game El Paso struck first as a wrap around attempt from Tyler Kedzo ended up going backdoor to Rasmus Nousiainen for the score. The first period featured two fights, as Ashton Bryer and Beckett Hinchsliff went toe-to-toe moments after the Rhinos goal, while later on in the period Divyne Apollon took town Lawson Kimble at center ice in an electric fight. Through 20 minutes of play, the Rhinos led the shot count 10-7 and had a 1-0 lead.

The second period produced a handful of power play chances for both sides but neither was able to capitalize. El Paso continued to put together a solid defensive game while getting some scoring chances of their own. Charlie Zolin made some fantastic saves to deny the Rhinos on some of their best chances of the night. With just 22 seconds left in the period, the Rhinos made a quick series of passes cross-crease to add to their lead as Paavo Hiltunen scored from Jakub Jerman and Trent Anfinson to extend El Paso's lead to 2-0.

In the third period, a wacky sequence of penalties led to a brief 4 on 3 advantage for the Rhinos on which Alexander Pellerin scored to make it a 3-0 game 3:55 into the period. Now with a 3-0 lead it looked like the Rhinos, who had pitched a solid defensive game to that point, were going to coast to victory. The Amarillo Wranglers had other plans, as 11:04 into the final frame, Ashton Breyer scored his first NAHL goal on a laser from the blue line to beat Manzi and get the Wranglers on the board. Daniel Rassega and Will Sinclair assisted on Breyer's goal that made it a 3-1 game. With the crowd and momentum on their side the Wranglers took advantage of the momentum swing and struck while the iron was hot - tacking on another goal just 56 seconds later to make it 3-2. This time it was Trace Day off-balance from between the circles stuffing the puck behind Manzi for his 6th goal of the season. Now just down by one and surging, the Wranglers looked to tie up the game - but the Rhinos did not give them the chance. El Paso was able to control the puck for the remainder of the game and box the Wranglers in their own zone to survive the comeback attempt and win 3-2.

Michael Manzi stopped 14/16 in the Rhino's victory, while Charlie Zolin stopped 26/29 for the Wranglers. Amarillo went 6/7 on the penalty kill and 0/5 on the power play. The Wranglers will host the Rhinos in the second game of the two game set on Saturday at the Bull Pen at 7:14 PM. You can get your tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch on NATV.

