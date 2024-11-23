Wings Fall in OT at St. Cloud Friday

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to St. Cloud in hopes to snap their losing streak and pushed to overtime, but took a penalty late in the OT period giving the Norsemen the upper hand in which they would score and take the overtime win on Friday night.

Leonid Bulgakov would start the scoring right away for the Wings, getting them on the board at the 1:41 mark in the first period getting assists from Finn Safir and Gavin Reed. Then, at the 4:33 mark, Wings newcomer Gustas Zemaitis would get his first of the season, getting assists from Cade Moxham and Gavin Reed. The Wings would have a 2-0 lead. But, before the period would end, St. Cloud's Kyle Miller would score, leaving the score 2-1 with the Wings leading heading into the second period.

It wouldn't be until halfway through the second period until more scoring was on display. St. Cloud would take a tripping penalty, putting the Wings on the Power Play. Then, at the 10:13 mark, Leonid Bulgakov would score again getting assists from Cade Moxham and Gavin Reed on the Power Play. This would extend their lead to 3-1 and be the only goal of the period.

It again would not be until the second half of the third period until more scoring would happen for either team. St. Cloud would again take a penalty that would send the Wings to the Power Play, but it would be Owen Pitters who would score for the Wings this time. Assists for this goal would come from Gavin Reed and Cole Saterdalen. At this point, the Wings would lead with a score of 4-1. At the 13:00 mark of the third, Andrew Cumming for the Norsemen would score, bringing the score to 4-2. After, a line brawl ensued sending multiple players from both benches to the locker room and the penalty box, but giving St. Cloud a five-minute Power Play. During which, Mason LeBel would score. Then, with just seven seconds left in regulation, Alex Sandhu for St. Cloud scores to tie the game - and they head to overtime.

Just as it looks like time is going to expire and the game will head to a shootout, the Wings take a holding penalty and send the Norsemen to the Power Play. They look to kill most of it off until there is fifteen seconds left in the overtime period. This would be when Tim Runtso for the Norsemen would score, and end the game.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 34 of 39 shots sent his way.

Despite the loss, multiple Wings had mutli-point nights including Gavin Reed (3 assists), Cade Moxham (2 assists), and Leonid Bulgakov (2 goals).

The Wings are back in St. Cloud to take on the Norsemen Saturday night. Be sure to watch on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

