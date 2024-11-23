Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks End November with 4-1 Maryland Loss

November 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks come up short to end their last home series in the month of November. Maryland would end up outscoring the Hat Tricks 8-2 to close out the weekend.

Not Enough Change

The Hat Tricks have made some changes throughout the week, yet they have not proved to be anything that served as a game-changer for the team as of late. You could argue that the Hat Tricks are trying to accumulate themselves to this constantly changing locker room situation.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks head up to Hooksett, New Hampshire to faceoff against the Mountain Kings on Friday December 6. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, recaps, and more.

