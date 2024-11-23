Murch's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' Hard Fought Victory Over IceRays
November 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-7) got a big goal off a rebound in front from Seth Murch to grind out a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays in OT at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
After a scoreless opening period, the Bugs broke through at 10:07 of the second period as Pierson Sobush came in from the LW circle and snapped in his eighth goal of the year to give the IceRays a 1-0 edge. SHV led in SOG, 24-21 after two.
The Bugs evened the score at 6:07 of the third period as Liam Doyle fired home his second goal in as many games from the LW circle to tie the game, 1-1. Kyan Haldenby picked up the assist on the game-tying tally.
The game stayed tied 1-1 going into OT for a second straight contest. This time it was Seth Murch who poked home his fourth goal of the year from the far side off a rebound to lift SHV a dramatic 2-1 victory over the IceRays. Aidan Puley and Carter McKay earned the helpers on the game-winning goal at 3:59.
Nikola Goich earned another victory in net making 26 stops on the night.
The Bugs will head back on the road for a Thanksgiving Eve affair against the Oklahoma Warriors. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Blazers Ice Centre.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Ice Wolves' Streak Continues With Win - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Murch's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' Hard Fought Victory Over IceRays - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Hat Tricks Come up Unlucky in 4-1 Loss against Black Bears - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks End November with 4-1 Maryland Loss - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Bynum's Two-Goal Performance Pushes Bruins Past Shamrocks - Austin Bruins
- Wings Fall in OT at St. Cloud Friday - Aberdeen Wings
- Wolverines Fall in Regulation to Ice Dogs - Anchorage Wolverines
- Wranglers' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Rhinos Win 3-2 - Amarillo Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Murch's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' Hard Fought Victory Over IceRays
- Haldenby's OT Goal Caps off Wild Bugs' Win Over Jacks; SHV Earns Series Sweep
- Goich Spectacular Between the Pipes as Bugs Outlast Jacks in Shootout
- Bugs Baffled And Come Up Short Against Warriors
- Smith Nets a Pair of Goals in Bugs' Loss to Warriors