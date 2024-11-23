Murch's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' Hard Fought Victory Over IceRays

November 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-7) got a big goal off a rebound in front from Seth Murch to grind out a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays in OT at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening period, the Bugs broke through at 10:07 of the second period as Pierson Sobush came in from the LW circle and snapped in his eighth goal of the year to give the IceRays a 1-0 edge. SHV led in SOG, 24-21 after two.

The Bugs evened the score at 6:07 of the third period as Liam Doyle fired home his second goal in as many games from the LW circle to tie the game, 1-1. Kyan Haldenby picked up the assist on the game-tying tally.

The game stayed tied 1-1 going into OT for a second straight contest. This time it was Seth Murch who poked home his fourth goal of the year from the far side off a rebound to lift SHV a dramatic 2-1 victory over the IceRays. Aidan Puley and Carter McKay earned the helpers on the game-winning goal at 3:59.

Nikola Goich earned another victory in net making 26 stops on the night.

The Bugs will head back on the road for a Thanksgiving Eve affair against the Oklahoma Warriors. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Blazers Ice Centre.

