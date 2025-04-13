Wolf's Stellar Outing Helps Missions Clinch Series in Corpus Christi

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Jackson Wolf's five nearly perfect innings led the San Antonio Missions to an 8-2 Sunday evening win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. Wolf struck out seven and allowed just one base runner-an infield single-as he provided the Missions with both their longest start of the 2025 season and a series win by the bay.

A Moisès Gòmez two-run blast jolted the San Antonio offense. The Missions recorded 11 hits, their fourth double-digit hit output in nine games this year. Four Corpus Christi errors certainly helped the Missions along the way as well.

Tyler Robertson started the scoring against Hooks starter Jackson Nezuh with a two-out RBI single in the second inning. The flood gates then opened in the third inning. A hit-by-pitch and two errors by the Hooks aided a three-run frame for the Missions. Devin Ortiz mixed in an RBI single while Marcos Castañon did get credit for an RBI on a fielder's choice before one of the four Corpus Christi errors.

With Alejandro Torres in from the bullpen for the Hooks, Gòmez cracked a two-run homer to left-center field that extended San Antonio's lead to 6-0. All the support made it easier for Wolf to carve through the Corpus Christi lineup.

Wolf looked sharp from the get-go, retiring the first 10 Hooks he faced. In the fourth, Colin Barber dribbled an infield single barely past the mound, but Wolf worked around that and set down the next five batters. Wolf's changeup had tremendous horizontal movement all night, helping him rack up seven swinging strikeouts while allowing just that one base runner.

When Wolf exited, the Missions bullpen faced little trouble holding down the Hooks. Carter Loewen threw a clean frame, and Bradgley Rodriguez went two innings in which he allowed one run on a balk.

Ortiz added an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it 8-1 Missions before Ryan Och entered to get the final three outs of the game. Och allowed some traffic, and a wild pitch brought home a run for the Hooks, but he still ensured a happy bus ride home.

UP NEXT:

The Missions return to San Antonio for a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Starters have yet to be announced. The series begins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. on AARP $2 Tuesday, when $2 berm/bullpen/outfield reserved tickets, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 Sofia's pizza slices are available all game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.