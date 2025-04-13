Walcott, Cauley Hit First Home Runs, Naturals Sink Riders in Series Finale

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell in the series finale to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 11-4 on Sunday afternoon from Arvest Ballpark. Even with the loss, the Riders won the series 4-2.

After the first three innings went scoreless, Northwest Arkansas (5-4) took the lead with six runs in the bottom of the fourth against Frisco (6-3) starter Florencio Serrano Jr. (0-1). A two-run home run from Jordan Groshans and a Diego Hernandez three-run shot highlighted the scoring.

Cooper Johnson then bashed a solo homer in the fifth, his third of the year, to put Frisco on the board, trailing 6-1.

In the sixth, Sebastian Walcott clubbed a leadoff home run, his first of the season, and Johnson added an RBI groundout later in the inning to cut the deficit to 6-3.

After a Jac Caglianone three-run home run in the seventh, Cam Cauley answered with his first career Double-A home run, a 451-foot blast to centerfield, and the Riders trailed 9-4.

Jack Pineda put the game on ice with a two-run jolt in the eighth, pushing the ultimate score to 11-4.

Henry Williams (2-0) earned his second win of the series, allowing three runs over his six innings while whiffing five and walking one.

In his 2025 RoughRiders debut, Nick Krauth fired 2.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Notes To Know:

-The RoughRiders have now hit 13 home runs this season, the most in the Texas League.

-Luis Mieses singled in the game, extending his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .385 (10-for-26) over the streak to start the season with nine RBIs in six game.

The return to Riders Field to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, April 15th through Sunday, April 20th. Homestand promotions include Tribute to the Stop Sign (April 17th), Dallas Wings Night (April 18th) and Pickleball Night (April 19th).

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.