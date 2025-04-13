Four Home Runs Propel Naturals to Win

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-4) closed out their homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders (6-3) with an 11-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. With the series complete, the Naturals now head to San Antonio, Texas, for a six-game road set against the Missions.

Starter Henry Williams turned in a strong outing, cruising through his first 4.0 innings while allowing just one baserunner and striking out three. After a scoreless start on both sides, the Naturals' offense exploded in the fourth.

Jordan Groshans opened the scoring with a two-run home run to bring in Spencer Nivens. Diego Hernandez followed with a three-run shot, scoring Connor Scott and Dustin Dickerson. Carter Jensen added an RBI groundout to cap a six-run, 10-batter inning that gave Northwest Arkansas a 6-0 lead.

Frisco's top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, put the RoughRiders on the board with a solo home run in the sixth, trimming the Naturals' lead to 6-1.

Northwest Arkansas quickly answered in the seventh. Jack Pineda doubled, and Jensen drew a walk, setting up Jac Caglianone, who launched a three-run homer to right to stretch the lead to 9-1. In the eighth, Pineda added the final blow with a two-run shot into the Home Run Porch, scoring Kyle Hayes.

The Naturals' offense powered its way to an 11-4 win, highlighted by four home runs and a strong outing on the mound from Williams who moved to 2-0 after 6.0 innings of work.

Northwest Arkansas opens its next series Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT from Nelson Wolff Memorial Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

