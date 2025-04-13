Drillers Shut out by Arkansas in Series Finale

North Little Rock, AR - A familiar face was the demise of the Tulsa Drillers in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Arkansas Travelers third baseman Ben Ramirez, who played for the Drillers in the 2020 Texas Collegiate League while attending the University of Southern California, accounted for all the offense the Travs needed to defeat Tulsa.

With one out in the fourth inning, Ramirez hit a three-run homer to help Arkansas defeat the Drillers 4-0 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The loss brought the Drillers losing streak to five games.

Both offenses were held quite early by each starting pitcher. Tulsa starter Jerming Rosario began the game by building off his strong outing from the series opener on Tuesday. Over the first three innings, Rosario held the Travelers to two hits and no walks.

That changed in the fourth as Rosario ran into trouble. Following a hit and a walk, Ramirez hit a three-run homer to right field to put the Drillers behind.

From there, the Drillers offense was stymied by Arkansas pitching with Tulsa's final hit of the game coming in the fourth inning.

The Travs scored one final run in the eighth inning on Josh Hood's infield single.

INSIDE THE GAME

*After giving up the three-run homer, Rosario recorded the final two outs of the inning before his afternoon ended. He completed four innings and gave up three runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

*John Rhodes recorded another hit to bring his hitting streak to five consecutive games.

*Relievers Antonio Knowles and Ronan Kopp combined to toss three scoreless innings. Each hurler recorded two strikeouts.

*The Drillers could not take advantage of three Arkansas errors, stranding seven runners on base and going 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

*The Travelers stole three bases in the game and finished the series with 29 stolen bases in 31 attempts.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge in the Coors Light Propeller Series. Start time for the series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. and the pitching matchup will be:

Wichita - RHP Ricky Castro (0-1, 20.25 ERA)

Tulsa - TBA

