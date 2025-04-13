Missions Win Big in Finale

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio secured a series win Sunday afternoon by knocking off the Hooks, 8-2, before 3,914 fans at Whataburger Field.

Romeo Sanabria paced the Missions' 11-hit attack with a 4-for-5 day. Lefty Jackson Wolff picked up the victory with seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Corpus Christi committed a season-high four errors, with two miscues impacting a three-run third for the visitors.

Hooks starter Jackson Nezuh was forced to make 82 pitches over 2 2/3 innings, prompting a long day for the bullpen.

Alejandro Torres, Michael Knorr, and Alimber Santa responded by holding the Missions to three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings. Knorr did not permit a hit over 1 2/3 scoreless frames.

Colin Barber, who collected two of Corpus Christi's three hits, now leads the team with a .324 batting average in nine games.

Luis Encarnacion put the Hooks on the board in the eighth with a ringing double down the left-field line. Encarnacion then scored on back-to-back balks by Bradgley Rodriguez.

Logan Cerny coaxed a free pass to begin the Hooks ninth. Cerny then advanced home via a Barber single, Anthony Sherwin's two-out walk, and a Ryan Och wild pitch.

