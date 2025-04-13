Travs Blank Tulsa Behind Ramirez Homer

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Ben Ramirez homered and four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Adam Seminaris worked the first five innings to earn the win, striking out five. Matt Cronin (2 IP), Jimmy Joyce (IP) and Juan Burgos (IP) combined for four hitless innings to close the game. Ramirez blasted a three-run homer as part of a two-hit game and Jared Sundstrom went 3-4 with two stolen bases.

Moments That Mattered

* Ramirez opened the scoring with a three-run shot to right in the fourth inning.

* Tulsa put two on with one out in the fifth but Seminaris buckled down and retired to next two including his fifth strikeout to close the inning and his day.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 3-4, run, 2 SB

* 3B Ben Ramirez: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has ended each of the first two series of the season with shutout wins.

* Ramirez homer was the Travs only blast in the six game homestand.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs head to Springfield and take on the Cardinals on Tuesday night. RH Nick Fraze (0-0, 4.50) makes the start for Arkansas against LH Brycen Mautz (0-0, 9.00). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

