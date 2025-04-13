Soddies Drop Series Finale to Springfield

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-7) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (7-2), 17-12, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. A total of 29 runs were scratched in the Sunday shootout, tabbing the hometown team with the loss before their road trip to Frisco.

The first inning in the first day game in Amarillo this season favored the visitors as Springfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening frame by way of an error, an RBI single, and a two-run home run off the bat of Cardinals first baseman, R.J Yeager.

It would be Jesus Valdez who got the scoring started for the Soddies in the bottom of the second when the Amarillo first baseman led off the home half of the frame with a solo home run to right.

A two-run home run from Brody Moore gave Springfield a five run advantage heading into the bottom of the third.

The Soddies quickly closed the gap with Jack Hurley collecting an RBI on a sacrifice fly and Jeremiah Boyd bringing two around on a double to right. Caleb Roberts followed suit with a run-scoring single to make it a one-run game.

With the bases loaded and two away in the inning, Andy Weber hit a double off the right field wall, clearing the bases to give the Sod Poodles the 8-6 lead, concluding the Soddies' seven-run frame.

The Cardinals matched Amarillo with a seven-run inning of their own in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a pair of homers from Yeager and Ramon Mendoza to reclaim the lead.

A Jose Fernandez RBI single allowed the Soddies to inch closer, but Springfield responded in the eighth with a three-run inning. Amarillo put up a trio of runs of their own in the home half, trailing by four going into the final inning of play.

Springfield scratched a run in the top of the ninth and closed things out in the bottom half, tabbing the Sod Poodles with the loss in the series finale by a 17-12 score.

The Soddies hit the road and are scheduled to play the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Starters for both sides have yet to be announced.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Continuing to find his way on base this afternoon was Tommy Troy, going 1-for-3 at the dish with three runs scored and three walks...marks the second straight game he has scored three runs...extends his hit streak to five games, batting .579 (11-for19) with 10 runs, three doubles, a home run, three RBI and eight walks over that span...his 12 walks for the year rank first in the Texas League and his .587 OBP currently ranks second among qualified TL hitters.

BOYD TO THE WORLD: Today's backstop, Jeremiah Boyd, recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, recording four RBI as part of a 2-for-5 performance at the plate...it's the first four-RBI game for any Sod Poodle this year...sets a single-game career high, surpassing his previous mark of three which he most recently collected on September 10, 2023 while at Low-A Visalia.

