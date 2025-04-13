Wichita Rallies Back for Second Straight Game in Win over Midland

April 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. (April 13, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge finished their opening homestand on top in a 5-2 victory over the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. For the second straight game, Wichita clawed back with a four-run inning to win their fifth game of the series.

Midland's Brennan Milone slugged his first home run of the season, a solo shot, onto the left field berm in the top of the third. Allan Cerda opened the bottom of the third with a leadoff triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center from Tanner Schobel two batters later.

Cerda would continue to impact the game on the basepaths by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Rucker placed a single through the left side to bring in Ben Ross and Jorel Ortega before crossing the plate himself on an Andrew Cossetti double.

Rucker Comes Through!

Jake Rucker grounds a 2-RBI single through the left side. He'd go on to score to mark our second straight game with a four-run frame.

While Junior Perez left the yard on a solo blast to right center in the top of the eighth, Jaylen Nowlin settled in after that over the final two innings. Mike Paredes earned the win, his first of the season, by throwing three hitless frames with two walks and three strikeouts. As the starter, Darren Bowen went for four innings and gave up an unearned run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. This week, Bowen threw nine innings and yielded just two runs over that span in two starts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita has recorded a four-run inning in two straight games.

Allan Cerda's triple was the first triple of the season for the Wind Surge.

Three of the five Wichita wins this week were in come-from-behind fashion.

The three through nine hitters in the Wind Surge lineup all recorded hits this afternoon.

This series marked the first time Wichita had won five games in a series since August 22-28, 2023, at Arkansas. The last time that they accomplished the feat in the ICT came the week prior from August 15-20, 2023, versus Springfield.

The Wind Surge will travel to Oklahoma to take on the Tulsa Drillers beginning on Tuesday, April 15, at 6:00 PM at ONEOK Field. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series against the Springfield Cardinals on the following Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 PM on Two For Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

