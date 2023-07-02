Wisconsin Rapids Shuts out Dock Spiders, Enters 1st in the Division

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Rafters record their second straight shutout as they take down the Dock Spiders 2-0. The Rafters out-hit the Dock Spiders 7-6 in a low scoring affair.

Wisconsin Rapids got the lead early once again. With 2 outs, Bobo laced a ball into center to give him his first double of the day. Shortly after, Jack Gurevitch hit a driven ball up the middle and Bobo raced home from 2nd to give the Rats a 1-0 lead.

The newly acquired Missouri Baptist pitcher, Jacob Rosenkranz, started on the mound and gave up 3 hits with 2 strikeouts in 4 innings of work. Ryan Kysar took over the pitching duties in the 5th inning and recorded 2 more strikeouts while giving up 2 hits. The Rafters infield constructed 3 double plays and were solid on defense. They only committed 1 error, but it did not slow them down at all.

It was a defensive duel while the Dock spiders pitcher, Joseph Chavana, totaled 6 strikeouts in 7 innings of work. The Rafters were able to get the bats going again in the 7th inning. Back to back hits came from Johnson as he singled into left field and Hugo hit a ground ball into right. With runners on 1st and 3rd, Bobo was due up and recorded his 20th RBI of the season. He grounded into the 1st baseman and the double play wasn't made in time as there was an error from the shortstop which allowed Johnson to dart home from 3rd.

With their 4th win in a row, the Rafters are in 1st place right now in the Great Lakes West Division. A win tomorrow would clinch them a playoff berth for the second straight year. After being on the road 11 of the past 14 days, Wisconsin Rapids hold a 3 game home stand as they look to sweep the Dock Spiders for the second straight series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled at Witter Field at 6:05.

