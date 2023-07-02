Honkers Win 11-7 and Move Toward Playoff Berth
July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
In the penultimate game of the first half, the Rochester Honkers (18-15) defeated the Eau Claire Express (19-14) by a final score of 11-7. Rochester has put themselves in a position where if they win and the Thunder Bay Border Cats and Duluth Huskies both lose, the Honkers would win the Great Plains East first-half championship and clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2011.
Matt Brock (San Joaquin Delta College) got the start for the Honkers and immediately ran into trouble. After retiring the first hitter, he walked the next three straight batters, and a sacrifice fly gave the Express a 1-0 lead. The Honkers responded right away in the top of the second as Kimo Fukofuka smashed a solo home run way over the left field fence to tie the game at one and took over the Northwoods League lead in home runs with eight.
Eau Claire took the lead again by scoring two in the second, and the Honkers got another run back in the third inning. Brock came out after two innings, and Max Meyer (Frontier CC) relieved him, tossed four innings, and only gave up two runs.
In the fifth, the Honkers put up three runs and took the lead as Nico Regino's (Charleston Southern) double down the left field line, plated two, and put him atop the all-time hits list for the Rochester Honkers franchise! After today, through three seasons, Regino has tallied 91 total hits.
Heading into the sixth inning, the Honkers were ahead 5-4 and were looking to break the game open. They scored five times in the top of the sixth, and it was capped off with a bases-clearing double by Fukofuka, which gave the Honkers a 10-5 lead.
Trevor Lee (Wichita State) came in to pitch in the seventh inning and finished off the game to earn the three-inning save. He had a hiccup in the ninth as he allowed two runs, but the Honkers' offensive outburst was far too much for Eau Claire to overcome.
The Honkers are back in action tomorrow to close out the first half against the Eau Claire Express at home. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.
