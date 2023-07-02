Rockers Head to Madison for Final First-Half Series

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Brett Sanchez

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Brett Sanchez

Madison, Wis. - With only two games left in the first half, the Green Bay Rockers are set to begin their final series of first half play Sunday night against the Madison Mallards, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. at Warner Park. This game will also be broadcasted on ESPN+.

The Rockers sit just a half game back on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wausau Woodchucks for first place in the Great Lakes West division and will look to capture a playoff spot if they can overtake both teams during this pivotal two-game set.

Green Bay enters Sunday's contest fresh off a 4-1 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks Saturday night, after a three-run seventh inning paved the way for a Rockers victory at Kapco Park.

RBIs from Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) and Cooper Kelly (Kansas) in the seventh scored the three runs for the Rockers to take control, while Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) pitched five innings of scoreless relief to keep the Chinooks off the board late in the exciting victory for Green Bay on the road.

Despite Lakeshore striking first, Green Bay held the Chinooks scoreless over the final eight innings of play, handing the Rockers the much-needed win and their fourth win over Lakeshore in the first six meetings between the two teams this season.

As for Sunday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) for the sixth time this season, as he comes in with a league leading 43 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched after his first five appearances.

In his latest appearance against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on June 26, Sanchez earned his fourth win as a Rocker after recording nine strikeouts while giving up just three earned runs in six innings pitched in a 4-3 win over Fond du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Mallards will start Josh Wintroub (Augustana), who will be making his sixth appearance on the season Sunday night. In his first five games, he has a 2.37 ERA and has recorded 16 strikeouts while only allowing two walks so far in 2023.

The Rockers will play their final game of the first half Monday night following Sunday's matchup, as they'll take on the Mallards at Warner Park to conclude first half play with a playoff spot on the line for Green Bay. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

