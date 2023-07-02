Rochester Pitching Falters in Blowout Loss

July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers (17-15) had their mini two game winning streak snapped at Mayo Field in a 12-3 loss vs the Mankato MoonDogs (19-14) on Saturday night.

The Honkers traiked 8-0 after three innings as their starter Cole Mahlum (0-3) (Dakota County Technical) walked 10 batters in 2.1 innings of work - he was charged with three runs. Frank Craska (Quinnipiac) and Holden Garcia (Cal Poly) combined to allow eight runs in 4.2 innings of relief as Mankato's bats dominated all night.

Craska allowed five runs while Garcia surrendered three. The Honker's main offensive threat came in the fifth inning where they scored two runs, but left the bases loaded. Derrick Smith (NC State) got the win for Mankato as he allowed two runs in five innings.

Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) hit his first home run of the season and had two RBIs while Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) reached base four times - he has now hit safely in 15 consecutive starts.

The Honkers are back in action on Sun., July 2, on the road in Eau Claire. The two-game series is the last of the first half and could decide who wins the Great Plains East. Scheduled first pitch time is 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.