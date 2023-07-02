Mallards Stifled by Green Bay Pitching in Series Opener
July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - Madison, who was tied for 1st place in the Great Lakes West a week ago today, dropped their fourth consecutive ballgame on Sunday night against the Green Bay Rockers by an 8-3 final at Warner Park.
Off the bat, the Mallards had slight success against the Rockers' ace Brett Sanchez in the bottom of the 1st. The inning began with a Jake Holcroft walk and later in the frame, a Jake Goolsby single to score the first run of the contest. From there, it was lights out for Sanchez. He went on to strike out seven in 8.2 innings in his sixth start of the year where he improved to an undefeated 5-0 record.
Madison's Josh Wintroub was sharp in his final go as a Mallard through the first three innings of his outing. Wintroub surrendered scattered contact throughout the early going but Jack Holman smashed a three-run homer in the top of the 4th to give Green Bay their first lead. Following Holman's first longball, it was no looking back for the Rockers. They poured on three more against Wintroub in the top of the 5th with five hits and RBI swings from JoJo Jackson and Jayson Jones to take a 6-1 edge.
The Rockers offense would add one run a piece in the 6th and 7th innings against Giovanni Canales and Jax Traeger. Madison used six arms on the night to get through Sunday's contest.
Green Bay's Sanchez had Madison on the ropes in the bottom of the 9th inning with one strike to get to toss the complete game when Ryan Sprock blasted his fourth home run to make the score 8-3. Chris Krepline opted for Bryce Crabb to get the final out of the game.
Madison and Green Bay face off again tomorrow at Warner Park to wrap up the first half of the Northwoods League campaign. With Green Bay's win, they put themselves in a position to compete for the title tomorrow while needing some help from Fond du Lac against Wisconsin Rapids. The all-important game two for the Rockers is scheduled for 5:05 P.M. CST from the Duck Pond in Madison.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2023
- Rockers Defeat Mallards, Move Just a Half-Game Back of First Place - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Stifled by Green Bay Pitching in Series Opener - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Dominate Pit Spitters in Race for First Place - Rockford Rivets
- Honkers' Bats Too Much for Express - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Shut Out By Rafters At Home 2-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Plays Spoiler in Game 1 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Wisconsin Rapids Shuts out Dock Spiders, Enters 1st in the Division - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Wausau Falls to Lakeshore, out of Contention for First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockford Drops 5-4 Heartbreaker to Traverse City - Rockford Rivets
- Spitters Magic Number Still at 1, Despite Loss - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Head to Madison for Final First-Half Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Pitching Falters in Blowout Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Hill's Performance Propels Dock Spiders Over Woodchucks 10-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Growlers Win Back-And-Forth Affair Over Battle Jacks 9-7, Win Both Food Fight Nights - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Loggers Split Series with Larks, Lose 12-6 - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Stifled by Green Bay Pitching in Series Opener
- Mallards Break Record for World's Largest Old Fashioned
- Mallards Eliminated from First-Half Contention After Loss
- Offense Struggles in Return to Warner Park on Friday
- Defense Can't Back Strong Offensive Performance in Return