Mallards Stifled by Green Bay Pitching in Series Opener

Madison, WI - Madison, who was tied for 1st place in the Great Lakes West a week ago today, dropped their fourth consecutive ballgame on Sunday night against the Green Bay Rockers by an 8-3 final at Warner Park.

Off the bat, the Mallards had slight success against the Rockers' ace Brett Sanchez in the bottom of the 1st. The inning began with a Jake Holcroft walk and later in the frame, a Jake Goolsby single to score the first run of the contest. From there, it was lights out for Sanchez. He went on to strike out seven in 8.2 innings in his sixth start of the year where he improved to an undefeated 5-0 record.

Madison's Josh Wintroub was sharp in his final go as a Mallard through the first three innings of his outing. Wintroub surrendered scattered contact throughout the early going but Jack Holman smashed a three-run homer in the top of the 4th to give Green Bay their first lead. Following Holman's first longball, it was no looking back for the Rockers. They poured on three more against Wintroub in the top of the 5th with five hits and RBI swings from JoJo Jackson and Jayson Jones to take a 6-1 edge.

The Rockers offense would add one run a piece in the 6th and 7th innings against Giovanni Canales and Jax Traeger. Madison used six arms on the night to get through Sunday's contest.

Green Bay's Sanchez had Madison on the ropes in the bottom of the 9th inning with one strike to get to toss the complete game when Ryan Sprock blasted his fourth home run to make the score 8-3. Chris Krepline opted for Bryce Crabb to get the final out of the game.

Madison and Green Bay face off again tomorrow at Warner Park to wrap up the first half of the Northwoods League campaign. With Green Bay's win, they put themselves in a position to compete for the title tomorrow while needing some help from Fond du Lac against Wisconsin Rapids. The all-important game two for the Rockers is scheduled for 5:05 P.M. CST from the Duck Pond in Madison.

