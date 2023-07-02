Spitters Lose Second Straight, Need One to Clinch

July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop their second straight, dropping to a 21-13 record after a 3-0 loss against the Kokomo Jackrabbits in front of 3,369 fans tonight at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters return tomorrow night to take on the Jackrabbits again for night two of the Independence Day celebration series.

Kokomo came out swinging early in the top of the first, as Tyler Cate and Tyler Ganus hit back-to-back singles to open the ballgame. Nolan Christianson dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over one, setting up an RBI chance for Isaac Kim. During Kim's at-bat, Noah Samol threw a wild pitch bringing across Cate to give the Jackrabbits an early 1-0 lead. After four shutdown innings of relief from Aren Gustafson, Filip Sarota led off the top of the sixth with a triple. Karson Hesser came through by hitting a single up the middle to score Sarota to make it 2-0 Jackrabbits. Joey Cicini made it the third straight base hit for the Jackrabbits advancing Hesser to second in the process. Jackson Horn layed down a bunt moving all the runners up one, setting up Noah Chirstenson to ground into a fielder's choice to extend their lead to 3-0. The Pit Spitters only real opportunity to score game in the bottom of the eighth when Parker Brosius singled and then moved to second on a throwing error. The Pit Spitters end up losing a close one to the Jackrabbits 3-0.

The Pit Spitters drop to 21-12 on the season, as the Jackrabbits improve to 13-20. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Noah Samol threw an inning, giving up one run on two hits striking out a pair as well as being credited for the loss. Aren Gustafson came in for long relief, throwing four innings, giving up five hits, and two runs, walking three. Mitch White came in during top of the sixth and threw three innings, giving up only one hit, striking out three and walking one. Anthony Ramirez finished up the game on the mound, throwing an inning of scoreless ball.

Up next

The Pit Spitters stay at Turtle Creek Stadium for one more game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits before taking to the road for six games. First pitch is at 7:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

