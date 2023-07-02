Wausau Falls to Lakeshore, out of Contention for First Half Title

July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - Holding a 6-4 lead in the later part of the game, Wausau was not able to hang on against Lakeshore Sunday afternoon at Kapco Park.

The Chinooks (13-19) added a run in the sixth and two in eighth to propel themselves to a 7-6 win on Sunday, eliminating a shot at the first half title for Wausau (19-15).

Needing at least one run in the ninth, only Colby Wallace (Cal. State Fullerton) would reach base and would not come around to score.

Key Moments:

Wallace hit a two-RBI double in the third, giving Wausau its first two runs of the game. He would also be walked three times.

Also picking up RBI doubles were Jake English (Kansas) and Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State).

Up Next:

Wausau returns to Kapco Park to finish up the first half of the season Monday, July 3 at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.