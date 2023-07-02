Hill's Performance Propels Dock Spiders Over Woodchucks 10-3

July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders were in search of some revenge heading into Saturday night's matchup with the Woodchucks after dropping Friday night's game 2-1. It was Star Wars night at the ballpark and the Dock Spiders donned their Mandalorian and Grogu themed jerseys as they took the field. The biggest story of the night was the performance of starting pitcher Mason Hill (Aquinas College). Hill hurled eight innings of two run ball and struck out a personal high eight Woodchucks. Hill received run support from his offense as the Dock Spiders offense started the party early on as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first. A two RBI double off the bat of Right fielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) scored center fielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) and Left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) which gave the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, a wild pitch that got away from the Woodchucks Catcher Drew Berkland (Minnesota) scored designated hitter Parker Noland (Vanderbilt) that made the score 3-0 Dock Spiders. The Woodchucks responded in the top of the second with one run, but the Dock Spiders repeated their score from the first inning as they tacked three more runs onto the board.

Shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) made his return to the lineup unforgettable as he cracked an RBI double into center field which scored Jacob Anderson (Michigan State). Then a massive RBI triple into the right field gap by Connor Cooney scored Barragan and gave the Dock Spiders a 6-1 lead. The Woodchucks scratched a few runs across the board throughout the rest of the game, but the night belonged to the Dock Spiders as they scored four more runs and took the game 10-3. Mason Hill received his third win of the season, while Woodchucks starting pitcher Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) got tagged with his second loss of the year. Dock Spiders left fielder Travis Strickler went 4-5 from the dish and added two RBIs to his line also. The victory gave the Dock Spiders their twelfth win of the season. They will look for their thirteenth win of the season Sunday afternoon at home when they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It will be Autograph Sunday at Herr-Baker Field, fans can stay after the game to collect autographs from their favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver! First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

