Spitters Magic Number Still at 1, Despite Loss

July 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters snap their winning streak, dropping to a 21-12 record after a 8-4 loss against the Rockford Rivets.

The Rivets offense started early in the bottom of the second with Andrew Delaney and Khalil Walker getting on via back-to-back singles. Matthew Mebane made it three straight singles, bringing around Delaney to make it 1-0. Aaron Harper then hit a sacrifice flyout to make it 2-0. Braden Duhon started the bottom of the third inning reaching base because of an error made by Camden Traficante. Delaney then doubled to left field bringing around Duhon to extend their lead to 3-0. The Rockford Rivets slowly chipped away at the Pit Spitters defense, bringing in htree runs by the third inning with no rebuttal from the Pit Spitters until the fourth with a trio of hits. Glenn Miller, Colin Summerhill, and Evan Orzech hit three straight singles to load the bases. Brendan Summerhill then hit a single to center to bring in the first run to make it 3-1, and later in the inning two more Pit Spitters runs scored, making it 3-3. The Rivets took back the lead the very next inning, putting up three runs beginning with the teams third straight hit bringing in Nick Demarco to extend their lead 5-3. Delaney then came around and scored on a groundout to short hit by Mebane making it 6-3. Harper made it 7-3 after a passed ball thrown by Jake Michel. In the bottom of the sixth, the Rivets added on one more when Walker drew a walk with bases loaded bringing in Jeffrey Ince to make it 8-3. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases twice during the top of the ninth inning, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity to close the gap - only scoring one run. Final score, 8-5 Rockford

The Pit Spitters drop to 21-11 on the season, as the Rivets improve to 19-13. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Nate Blain threw four innings, giving up three runs on six hits, and walking two. Jake Michel threw an inning and two thirds of relief giving up four runs on four hits, walking three. Nathan Dvorsky threw an inning and a third of scoreless ball giving up a hit. Easton Johnson came in and threw an inning of scoreless ball giving up a hit.

Up next

The Pit Spitters head back home for a quick two game homestand as they welcome the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first time this season. First pitch is at 7:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

