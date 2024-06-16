Wirchansky and Co. Deliver Shutout W

June 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Danny Wirchansky dealt a season high six shutout innings and got help from three relievers as the Arkansas Travelers blanked the Tulsa Drillers, 3-0, on Saturday night. The combined two-hitter was the team's sixth shutout of the year and fourth in the past 16 games. The four Travs pitchers; Wirchansky, Jarod Bayless, Travis Kuhn and Troy Taylor did not allow a baserunner after the third inning, retiring the final 20 Drillers batters. Ben Williamson paced the offense posting two hits, two stolen bases and scoring two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Williamson singled leading off the game, stole second and went to third on a balk before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Travs a quick, early lead.

* Tulsa leadoff man Alex Freeland singled in the first and walked in the third but Wirchansky manuevered through the Drillers biggest hitters both times to keep them off the board.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 SB

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas now leads Springfield by 1.5 games in the first half division race with 7 games to play after Springfield lost at home to NW Arkansas, 6-5. Tulsa is in third place, 3.5 games behind the top spot.

* Wirchansky has thrown 16 scoreless innings over three starts since returning to the starting rotation last week.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 3.71) making the start against LHP Justin Wrobleski (4-2, 3.41). First pitch is set for 1:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

