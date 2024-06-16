Melendez Stays Hot, But Amarillo Gets Shut Out

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles ended their series in Frisco with a 12-0 defeat. Facing off against a hard-throwing starter for Frisco, Emiliano Teodo, they managed just four hits en route to their seventh consecutive loss.

Ivan Melendez went 2-4 with a double to cap off a stellar week at the plate. Emiliano Teodo allowed just two hits and struck out 11 in five scoreless innings. This lowered his season ERA under two and now sits at 1.88.

Facing the hard-throwing righty for Frisco, the Sod Poodles had some early success. After Jancarlos Cintron led off with a strikeout, Matt Beaty and Tim Tawa had back-to-back singles. Unfortunately, the red-hot Ivan Melendez grounded into an inning-ending double play. Dylan File took the mound looking for redemption for the Soddies' loss to Frisco in the series opener in which he pitched. That wasn't to be, as two consecutive singles started the inning and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. File induced a ground ball to third, and Melendez started an attempt at a double play, but the throw to first from Logan Warmoth wasn't in time. That scored a run and left runners on the corners. A single scored another run before File picked up his first strikeout. Another single scored the third run of the inning, before a flyout ended the first.

Teodo began to absolutely dominate from here, as he struck out all three Sod Poodles in the second. File bounced back from a rough first inning to get a 1-2-3 inning.

Warmoth and Krisitan Robinson struck out to make it five consecutive Soddies down on strikes before Cintron flew out to right. File surrendered a one-out triple to Cody Freeman, who would come in to score on an RBI groundout. The inning ended with File's second strikeout.

The Soddies were once again set down in order with another two strikeouts. Frisco led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and then a home run to make it 6-0. File retired the next three batters to send the game to the fifth.

Caleb Roberts broke a streak of ten consecutive retired by Teodo with a leadoff walk, but Teodo answered back by striking out the next three batters. File continued to battle and set down the side in order.

The Soddies saw a new arm in Triston Polley, which was a sight for sore eyes as Teodo had collected 11 strikeouts in his five innings of work. It didn't seem to matter, as Amarillo once again didn't get a runner on base. Cole Percival came in to work the sixth inning for his first relief appearance in a long while. He gave up a lead-off home run to Abimelec Ortiz. He was then able to get the next three batters to end the first two-thirds of the game.

Tawa lined out to start the inning and Melendez followed with the Sod Poodles first hit since the first. A Roberts strikeout and a Vukovich groundout ended the inning. Kyle Amendt came in to pitch for Amarillo, coming off a spectacular outing. He got the first two batters out before giving up a walk and a double. With two runners in scoring position, he gave up a two-run single to make the game 9-0. He got the next out to send the game to the eighth.

The first two Soddies reached as Kevin Graham and Logan Warmoth both walked. A Robinson strikeout and a Cintron double play left the Soddies with nothing. Francisco Morales came in to pitch and gave up three runs in an inning compiled with multiple gaffes. The inning included a single, a hit-by-pitch,

a walk, an error, a passed ball, and three wild pitches.

With two outs, Melendez became the only Soddie with a multi-hit game with a double down the left field line. Roberts hit a ball hard, but the Frisco left fielder was able to track it down to solidify a 12-0 win.

After a tough road trip in Frisco, the Sod Poodles come home to Amarillo to face off against the San Antonio Missions. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:05.

