Lizarraga Fans 10, Missions Collect 16 Hits in Sunday Night Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Sunday night. One night after being no-hit, the Missions bounced back with strong performances all around. Victor Lizarraga set a career high with 10 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the offense plated eight runs on 16 hits. With an 8-3 victory, the Missions claim the series victory over the Hooks.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Two Hooks batters reached base in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, Zach Cole singled to left field. The right-hander struck out J.C. Correa, but he reached first on a wild pitch. Collin Price struck out swinging to end the inning.

Aaron Brown was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander allowed three base hits across the first three innings of play. Robert Perez Jr. singled to left field in the first inning. In the second inning, Robbie Tenerowicz and Juan Zabala each recorded a base hit. Brown also recorded three strikeouts through the first three frames.

San Antonio ended the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder legged out a triple. Tenerowicz drove him in with a single to left field. The Missions grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Corpus Christi evened the score in the top of the fifth inning. J.C. Correa singled to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, Rolando Espinosa drove in Correa with a double down the left field line.

The Missions regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two men down, Brown allowed back-to-back singles to Cole Cummings and Perez Jr. Didder drove in both runners with a double to left-center field. Tenerowicz drove in Didder with a single to left field. San Antonio had a 4-1 lead.

Lizarraga set a new career high with 10 strikeouts on Sunday. The right-hander recorded his first quality start of the year after allowing one run across six innings of work. Lizarraga allowed four hits and one walk. Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

San Antonio extended their lead with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Kasey Ford, Tenerowicz drew a one-out walk. Connor Hollis singled to center field. Zabala drove in Tenerowicz with a single to center field. Zach Reks was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded. Jarryd Dale drove in Hollis with a sacrifice fly. Marcos Castanon drew a walk, and the bases were loaded once more. Drew Strotman took over on the mound for Ford. Cummings drove in two runs with a single to left field. The Missions had an 8-1 advantage.

Corpus Christi plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Francis Pena, Jordan Brewer hit a two-out double. The following two batters were each hit by pitches. J.C. Correa drove in two runs with a single to center field. The Hooks cut the deficit to 8-3.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 29-33 on the season

Lizarraga: 1st Missions pitcher with 10 strikeouts in a game since Jackson Wolf on 7/7/23

Tenerowicz: 1st Missions player with a 4-hit game since Homer Bush Jr. on 9/17/23

Attendance: 2,725

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 10 K (Career High)

Aaron Brown (Hooks starter): L, 5.0 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 10 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, BB, 3 K

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, K

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): DNP

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 1-3, K

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 0-2, R, BB, K

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, June 18th. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

