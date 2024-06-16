Missions Take Finale to Win Series

June 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks were stopped short of a series split Sunday evening as the Missions cruised to an 8-3 win to close out the six-game set at Wolff Stadium.

A night after being no-hit, San Antonio recorded 16 knocks, matching its season-high from Opening Night, with 14 falling as singles.

Both extra-base hits were made by Ray-Patrick Didder who tripled in the fourth to set up the Missions first run.

The Hooks answered in the top of the fifth thanks to a lead-off single by J.C. Correa and an RBI double off the bat of nine-hole hitter Rolando Espinosa. Espinosa has four doubles over his last three games.

With the score level at 1, Aaron Brown was one out away from completing five strong innings before the Missions strung together five consecutive hits. Didder plated a pair with a double off the wall in left.

San Antonio then salted the game with a four-run seventh.

The Hooks made a two-out push in the eighth. Jordan Brewer started the rally with a double to right field. Francis Pena plunked the next two hitters to load the bases for Correa, who beat out an infield hit for an RBI. A second run scored on the play thanks to a throwing error.

Brewer, 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers on the night, is now tied for third in the Texas League with 16 doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.